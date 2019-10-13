Martin Scorsese is not backing down when it comes to his opinion on Marvel films. The Hollywood Reporter is claiming that, at a press conference today, Scorsese continued to express his opinion on the films. "It's not cinema, it’s something else," he argued. "We shouldn’t be invaded by it. We need cinemas to step up and show films that are narrative films."

Yesterday, Scorsese spoke at BAFTA's annual David Lean lecture and said more of the same. "Theaters have become amusement parks. That is all fine and good but don’t invade everything else in that sense," he said. "That is fine and good for those who enjoy that type of film and, by the way, knowing what goes into them now, I admire what they do. It’s not my kind of thing, it simply is not. It’s creating another kind of audience that thinks cinema is that."

Scorsese originally stirred up controversy when he told Empire magazine, “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese said. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Scorsese's newest film, The Irishman, is on Netflix now.