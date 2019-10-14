The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of, if not the, most legendary franchises in cinematic history. An overarching story spanning over dozens of films, the MCU has been a lightning rod for box office cash since its inception with The Incredible Hulk. Directors such as James Gunn, Taika Waititi, Ryan Coogler, and the Russo Brothers have helmed various titles, bringing some of Stan Lee's most beloved characters to life. And yet some remain unconvinced, including acclaimed and beloved auteur Martin Scorsese.

We recently saw the legendary director and viable GOAT contender speak out against Marvel films, accusing them of being a far cry from true "cinema." This weekend, Scorsese doubled down on his position, providing a little more elaboration in the wake of backlash. "It's not cinema, it’s something else," he explained. "We shouldn’t be invaded by it. We need cinemas to step up and show films that are narrative films." Theaters have become amusement parks," he explained, during a press conference for The Irishman. "That is all fine and good but don’t invade everything else in that sense."

"That is fine and good for those who enjoy that type of film and, by the way, knowing what goes into them now, I admire what they do," he continues. "It’s not my kind of thing, it simply is not. It’s creating another kind of audience that thinks cinema is that." Though some have been quick to respond with cries of "Dinosaur," one has to wonder if Scorsese is making a valuable point; have we come to a point in time where the narrative feature as he describes is dwindling?