It's only been a few hours since Terry Crews came under fire on Twitter for a controversial tweet that questioned whether the Black Lives Matter movement could potentially turn into a #BlackLivesBetter agenda. Many across the social media platform weren't feeling his opinion, including minister and youngest child of the prestigious Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. himself, Bernice King.



Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The look on Ms. King's face in the photo above pretty much sums up the feeling of disappointment that many felt towards Crews when he posted the tweet that reads, "If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter." Bernice responded directly to his tweet by writing, "We’re so far from that bridge, Terry. #BlackLivesMatter is, in part, a rallying cry and a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes." She gave a quick follow-up by adding in another tweet, "Deconstructing white supremacy begins in the mind. Let’s build some new tables."

It seems like Terry agreed with King, adding his own follow-up tweet by writing to her, "You are right, @BerniceKing . I just want to make sure it stays that way. No competition, just creativity," to which she then replied with, "Brother, I recommend we pitch in, using every sphere of influence we’re in, to help eradicate racism and white supremacy, thereby helping ensure equity and justice for Black people. Let’s do that, without imagining a terrorized people trying to “take over.” Eradicate racism." We're just glad they're having a civilized exchange here where it seems like both sides understand one another.

