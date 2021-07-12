Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence teamed up in 1999 for the buddy-comedy film Life, but it looks like they may be seeing a whole lot more of each other in the future because their respective children have fallen in love.

This weekend, Jasmin Lawrence, Martin's daughter, posted a photo of herself and Eric Murphy, Eddie's son, as she wished him a happy birthday. The world found out through her post that she's actually dating Eric.

"Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side," she wrote. "Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!"

It's unclear how long the two have been together, but Eric posted pictures with Jasmin last month. "Head over heels in LOVE with YOU," he wrote in his caption, calling her his "other half."

These two appear to have a beautiful bond and a love that they'll cherish for years to come. Their family reunions will definitely be pretty star-studded, with two comedy legends telling jokes all night long for the happy couple.

What do you think of Eddie Murphy's son dating Martin Lawrence's daughter? Do you think they've found their matches?