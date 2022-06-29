Martin Lawrence says that, while he'd be down to work with the cast again, he isn't interested in rebooting his iconic sitcom, Martin. Lawrence discussed the idea during his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The idea was prompted by the cast of Martin's recent 30th-anniversary reunion special, which aired BET+ on June 16.

“It felt great, man, just to see ‘em again and get back together,” Lawrence told Fallon. “It felt like we was going back to work. The only thing that was missing was our brother Tommy Ford but we got to honor him in the right way.”



Robin L Marshall / Getty Images

When asked about the idea of a reboot, he admitted: “I think the ‘Martin’ show was like catching lightning in a bottle and I don’t think we can redo that again. I wouldn’t mind working with the cast again on something but I don’t think we can do that again.”

However, Lawrence did admit that he could be interested in a spin-off film centered around a specific side character from the series.

“Well, I would love to see a movie with Sheneneh,” he said. “And, remember we were supposed to do a movie with Sheneneh and Jamie Foxx, with Wanda [from ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’], and that never came about. But if we could ever get that together, I think y’all would love that.”

Martin aired on Fox from August 27, 1992, to May 1, 1997, for a total of five seasons. It was one of the network's highest-rated shows during it's run.

Check out Lawrence's appearance on The Tonight Show below.

