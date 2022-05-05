It's unclear if Drake is still following the wife of a troll who cracked a joke about the rapper's son, but it remains a social media moment that is unmatched. We previously reported on Drizzy commenting on supportive NBA fathers who sit courtside or cheer on their sons. "Imagine your son makes the league and he's Ja Or Melo or Lonzo all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive and it's a right of passage to that the OG's talk sh*t," he wrote under a post about Lavar Ball and Tee Morant.

Drake added a few crying laughing emojis and continued: "I know I'mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition." An Instagram user retorted, "Ya son prolly play with ghost writers," to which Drake replied, "I just followed your girl cause she's prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life."



Vaughn Ridley / Stringer / Getty Images

The exchange has been viral all day and celebrities have been adding their two cents to the mix. The man confirmed that his girl did, indeed, receive a follow and DM from the OVO mogul, and Drake's response received a comedy co-sign from one of the greatest, Martin Lawrence. The Martin and stand-up icon got a good laugh out of Drake's moment.

"@Drake on his Def Comedy Jam game [sideways crying laughing emoji]," wrote Lawrence. "#Dontstartnonewontbenone." Of course, Lawrence hosted the famed Def Comedy Jam back in the 1990s and the show featured many of our favorite comedians before they became famous—and some of the most memorable moments came from comedians not taking any guff from the audience.

Check out Martin Lawrence giving Drake his props below.