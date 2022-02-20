The cast of the hit television show, Martin, will be celebrating the series' 30th anniversary with a reunion special on BET+ later this year. The project will begin filming on February 20.

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Martin Lawrence said of the news, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In addition to Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II, and more will be making appearances. Affion Crockett will be hosting the event.

"Y’all ready?! We ARE!!!" Campbell wrote on Instagram, Saturday.

Thomas Mikal Ford will be absent from the reunion, as he passed away in 2016.

"Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships," said Scott Mills, CEO of BET. "Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we're so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture everyday."





