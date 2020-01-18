Martha Stewart, in an interview with Andy Cohen, made it abundantly clear she played no role in the selling out of Gwyneth Paltrow's "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle.

“I’m sure it sold out,” Stewart said when asked for her thoughts on the product's success. “She does that kind of irritating … she’s trying to zhush up the public to listen to her. And that’s great, I mean, let her do her thing. I wouldn’t buy that candle.”

Cohen followed up by asking what the candle's success means for America.

“I think it’s not America,” Stewart replied. “I think it’s a lot of guys who are horny.”

Paltrow is selling the candle through her wellness company, Goop. The website's description for "This Smells Like My Vagina" reads, "With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth."

The candle is currently sold out, but you can join the waitlist here.

Paltrow's newest show, which revolves around Goop, is titled The Goop Lab and releases through Netflix on January 24th. Check out the trailer below.