Martha Stewart says that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson make for a "fun" couple, after running into the two at the recent White House Correspondents Dinner. Stewart explained what the celebrity couple is like behind the scenes in a new interview with Us Weekly while promoting Frito-Lay Variety Pack‘s Unbox the Icons campaign.

“They’re fun,” she remarked. “They’re very nice together.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

As for whether she thinks their relationship will last, Stewart admitted bluntly “No, of course not," adding that she has “no idea” how serious they are about each other.

Despite Stewart being unsure about their future, Kim recently said on the family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians, that she plans on getting married again in the future. She joked, "fourth time is the charm." While she didn't specifically mention Davidson, the two have been publically dating since 2021, when she divorced Kanye West.

Earlier this month, Stewart spoke with Today, where she gave her thoughts on how Davidson has been able to find himself in relationships with Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and more.

"He's just a skinny, kind of homely, really nice guy," Stewart explained. "He was cuter when he had longer curly hair. If you look at my Instagram, you see a little skit he did for me when we were doing the roast, but he's charming and he's nice and I don't think he's a big deal problem. He's just a lovely guy. And we were having a lovely time."

