Martha Stewart has been keeping an eye on Pete Davidson's love life. Back in May, she ran into Davidson and his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, and she spoke highly of them. "They’re fun," she said. "They’re very nice together." Now that Davidson and Kardashian are through, some fans started to wonder if there was anything brewing between the cooking icon and the comedian.

Stewart, however, was quick to shoot the rumors down, though she does see the appeal. "He is a charming boy who is finding his way," she remarked when The Daily Mail asked if she and Davidson had a romantic future. It seems she wants to keep things platonic, saying, "Pete Davidson is like the son I never had."

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

The rumor mill began to churn about a possible relationship between the 81-year-old and 28-year-old when a photo of Stewart and Davidson holding hands made the rounds on Twitter. The photo was taken at the White House Correspondents' Dinner back in April, and Kim Kardashian is in the picture as well. "We should've seen this coming," wrote @gennefer on Twitter, with the photo attached.

Meanwhile, in the realm of romantic relationships which actually happened, Davidson and Kardashian seem to be keeping things cordial. One source close to them said, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." Apparently, they are hoping to remain friends. Meanwhile, Kanye West has been watching on, celebrating the relationship's demise from the sidelines.

