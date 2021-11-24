NFL cornerback Marshon Lattimore and prosecutors recently cut a deal to close out his existing gun case, with Lattimore agreeing to plead guilty to a misdemeanor, according to TMZ Sports.

Last Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints' star defensive back appeared in court where he plead guilty to carrying a concealed weapon after being pulled over by law enforcement in late March, earlier this year. Lattimore was sentenced to 180 in jail, however, it was suspended as long as the Saints' cornerback cooperates and completes a year-long probation, according to recent court records. Lattimore is also required to pay various fees and fines following the incident.

Law enforcement claim that Marshon Lattimore was in possession of a stolen firearm when arrested earlier this year, after he and three others were pulled over in Cleveland, the city in which the Saints' star grew up before playing college football at Ohio State University.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Cops pulled over Lattimore and company after the driver of their vehicle committed a number of traffic violations.

A police body-cam that captured the incident confirmed Lattimore informing law enforcement that he had a gun in his possession prior to his arrest. On scene, Lattimore claimed that he was permitted to carry the concealed weapon, however, the gun was ultimately found out to be stolen once ran through the system.

The Saints' star has continued to play and appear in NFL games through his case playing out, and is fortunate, as he was previously facing a felony gun charge that could have resulted in up to 18 months behind bars if convicted.

Watch body-cam footage of the arrest, below:

