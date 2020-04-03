Marshmello, Southside, Giggs & Saint Jhn Come Together On "Been Thru This Before"

Marshmello is considered first and foremost an electronic producer and DJ, however he's been known to dabble every now and then with rappers on his records. One of his stand-out collaborations happens to be with the hottest hip-hop up & comer, and this was before "The Box" solidified that-- Roddy Ricch-- on the 2018 collab "Project Dreams."

Now the producer is back again with a trio of rap names you'll recognize, fellow producer Southside, UK rapper Giggs and indie darling Saint Jhn. The four artists come together for something slightly sinister, but also not overtly so-- if you were expecting some sort of massive club banger, this isn't necessarily it. It's more subdued and gentle, with strings, flutes, and hints of darkness.

The song debuted last night with an official music video in tow, you can catch that here. Let us know if you're a fan of the new collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

I do not fuck with nobody, I do not have me no friends

I got a GoFundMe and a Venmo, so, if I love you, depends

I got a brother that shoots, I am just wipin' the prints

I did the math, the graph, and givin' you half ain't makin' no sense

I'm still real, and I'm still screamin', "Brook-Brooklyn"

- Saint Jhn