mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Marshmello, Southside, Giggs & Saint Jhn Come Together On "Been Thru This Before"

Rose Lilah
April 03, 2020 09:36
463 Views
31
2
Joytime CollectiveJoytime Collective
Joytime Collective

Been Thru This Before
Marshmello, Southside, Giggs & SAINt JHN

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
86% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Marshmello connects with Southside, Giggs and Saint Jhn for this eerie collaboration "Been Thru This Before."


Marshmello is considered first and foremost an electronic producer and DJ, however he's been known to dabble every now and then with rappers on his records. One of his stand-out collaborations happens to be with the hottest hip-hop up & comer, and this was before "The Box" solidified that-- Roddy Ricch-- on the 2018 collab "Project Dreams."

Now the producer is back again with a trio of rap names you'll recognize, fellow producer Southside, UK rapper Giggs and indie darling Saint Jhn. The four artists come together for something slightly sinister, but also not overtly so-- if you were expecting some sort of massive club banger, this isn't necessarily it. It's more subdued and gentle, with strings, flutes, and hints of darkness.

The song debuted last night with an official music video in tow, you can catch that here. Let us know if you're a fan of the new collaboration. 

Quotable Lyrics

I do not fuck with nobody, I do not have me no friends
I got a GoFundMe and a Venmo, so, if I love you, depends
I got a brother that shoots, I am just wipin' the prints
I did the math, the graph, and givin' you half ain't makin' no sense
I'm still real, and I'm still screamin', "Brook-Brooklyn"

- Saint Jhn

Marshmello
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  1
  2
  463
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Marshmello Southside Giggs SAINt JHN
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Marshmello, Southside, Giggs & Saint Jhn Come Together On "Been Thru This Before"
31
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject