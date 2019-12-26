Marshawn Lynch has Seattle Seahawks fans very excited as he will be playing in his season debut on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Lynch is one of the most infamous players in the history of the Seahawks franchise and fans are excited to see him back on the team. There is a lot of fanfare surrounding his return and fans are anticipating what kind of game he'll have against one of the best teams in the league. The Seahawks are looking to take the NFC West title and Lynch will be instrumental in that task.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Lynch's contract is being paid out game by game which means he won't be receiving many paychecks. He will only get to play in the last regular-season match as well as at least one playoff game. For now, his salary has been set at just over $60K per game.

At 33 years old, there is no guarantee Lynch will be able to put up big numbers although his size makes him a dangerous player on the field. Lynch is notoriously hard to tackle and will certainly be a huge presence in the locker room as the team marches into the postseason.

If there is one thing for certain about his return, it's that people are going to want to tune into as many Seahawks games as possible.