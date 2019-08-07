Marshawn Lynch recently hosted his "Fam 1st Family" football camp in the Seattle area, which ended with some controversy as a couple of parents objected to the way Lynch was treating their kids.

The incident in question began when Marshawn sent a few of the campers to run laps after they refused to take part in one of the drills. According to one of the kid's mothers, Lynch also cursed at the group, telling them to get the fuck off his field. A number of parents ultimately pulled their kids off the field and went home.

As seen in the footage obtained by TMZ, the former Seahawks star ran up into the stands at one point to explain the situation, but he created even more controversy by asking one of the moms, identified as Stephanie Siva, if there was a man with her that he could speak to.

“It was very sexist,” Silva said. “And it was like ‘What, you can’t conversate with a mom?'”

Lynch later hopped on the mic and offered an apology.

"I wanted to say I apologize to the young lady that took off," Lynch said. "She's probably ran off already. But, that is no excuse for what I got going on on this field."

"When they on this field, they belong to me. But, as soon as I'm done, you can have them back. And you can do what you going to do."

Check out both of the videos embedded below.