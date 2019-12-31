Marshawn Lynch is easily one of the best players in the history of the Seattle Seahawks franchise. The man won the team a Super Bowl earlier in the decade and continues to be hilarious on and off the field. Seahawks fans were living in a fantasy world last week when it was revealed that Lynch would be coming back to Seattle after a few years away from the team.

Last Sunday, Lynch made his debut with the team and looked decent as he played his first game in 14 months. Afterward, Lynch was asked about his performance and whether or not he felt good to be back on the field. As it turns out, it was a bit of a slow build but overall, Lynch was happy with how he did.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

"It felt good, but at the end of the day, you know, I play to win. So, (expletive). It is what it is,” Lynch said per Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk. “I think we just settled down. I started to feel some legs come up underneath me. But, for the most part I think just overall, the whole situation, everybody settled down and started hitting their keys and (expletive).”

The Seahawks will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs. With a plethora of injuries plaguing the team, Seahawks fans will need Lynch to be in tip-top shape come this weekend.