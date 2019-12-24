During his prime years with the Seattle Seahawks, Marshawn Lynch was one of the funniest and most entertaining players in the entire league. Between his press conference antics and devouring of various Skittles, Lynch was always in the headlines. Lynch started the season without a team but surprisingly, it was revealed yesterday that he was traveling to Seattle with the hopes of signing a deal that could reunite him with his former team. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Lynch ended up signing the deal.

Immediately after the deal became official, Lynch took to his Instagram account where he posted a video in which he explains why he went back to the Seahawks. As he explains, there is unfinished business between him and the team so the move made all the sense in the world. In addition to the deal, Lynch is making Beast Mode merch which is centered around his brand new contract.

The Seahawks are heading into the playoffs with a ton of injuries so their path to the Super Bowl might be a lot harder than fans would like to think. Either way, Lynch makes this team infinitely more interesting and we can't wait to see what he's able to do in his first game. Hopefully, he can showcase the same flashes of brilliance he did earlier this decade.