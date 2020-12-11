Marshawn Lynch was considered to be one of the strongest and most entertaining running backs in the entire NFL during his prime. Almost seven years ago, Lynch was able to win a championship with the Seattle Seahawks and since that time, he has bounced around the league in and out of retirement. Lynch came back to the Seahawks last season for a quick stint in the postseason, although it didn't last much time. Now, Lynch is without a team although he appears to be interested in a comeback.

While speaking to Conan O'Brien recently, Lynch explained some of the offers he has received. There are teams out there wondering if he is ready to play although as he explained, he only wants to come back if he can win himself a championship.

"If the situation is right, then, yeah, I mean, it could happen," Lynch said. "I've been asked some questions by a couple of teams here recently, like, 'Are you ready?' I'm ready if y'all Super Bowl ready. That's what it will take for me to come out." Based on these comments, it's clear that he won't be coming back right away, although we can't help but hope for the best. When Lynch is in the league, the NFL is a much more fun and interesting place.

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images