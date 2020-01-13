Marshawn Lynch has delivered several memorable soundbites over the course of his illustrious career, so it's only right that he took the time to say some words following what will likely be the final game of his NFL career.

Lynch took the podium for less than two minutes after Seattle's 28-23 loss to the Packers on Sunday night, but he used that time to advise younger players to take care of three things: their mind, their body, and their chicken, aka money.

Says Lynch:

“This is a vulnerable time for a lot of the young dudes, you feel me? They don’t be taking care of their chicken right, you feel me? So if I had an opportunity to let these young guys know something I’d say take care of y’all money ’cause it don’t last forever." “I’ve been on the other side of retirement and it’s good when you get over there and you can do what the (expletive) you want to. So I’ll tell y’all right now while y’all in it, take care of y’all bread, so when y’all done, you go ahead and take care of yourself. So while y’all at it right now take care of y’all bodies, you know what I mean? Take care of y’all chicken, take care of y’all mentals. You know, I had a couple players who I played with that they’re no longer here no more, they’re no longer. So start taking care of y’all mentals, y’all bodies and y’all chicken for when y’all ready to walk away. You’ll walk away and you’ll be able to do what you want to do.”

The 33-year old running back rushed 12 times for 26 yards and two touchdowns at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who played alongside Lynch for one season at Cal, described the veteran back as "one of my all-time favorite teammates."