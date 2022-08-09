Marshawn Lynch has found himself in trouble with the law today as he was arrested and brought to jail in Las Vegas, according to TMZ Sports. According to the new report, Lynch was driving on the Las Vegas Strip near Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue at around 7:30 AM. He was seen driving into curbs and swerving his car around which led to suspicion that he was driving under the influence. Eventually, cops stopped him and immediately took him to jail as they felt he was a danger to the road.

As the report notes, Lynch did not do a breathalyzer test on the scene, however, he did give a blood sample for further inspection. In the mugshot posted to TMZ's website, Lynch appeared to be dazed and confused as he struggled to keep his eyes from closing.

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

As many of you know, Lynch is a legendary running back who had 12 solid seasons in the NFL. He was able to get himself a Super Bowl during that time and to this day, he is still seen as one of the most entertaining NFL personalities of the last decade.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

