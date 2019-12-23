Marshawn Lynch is easily one of the funniest characters in football history and became the stuff of legend while playing for the Seattle Seahawks. He helped the team win a Super Bowl and was also a key figure in one of the biggest blunders in Super Bowl history. After leaving the Seahawks a couple of years ago, Lynch got to play for the Oakland Raiders although his time with the team was short-lived. Now, it appears as though Lynch is retired from the game but he may be back sooner than you think.

According to a new report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Lynch is discussing a potential comeback with the Seahawks. In fact, Lynch is traveling to Seattle today so he can have some discussions with the team.

The Seahawks are riddled with injuries right now so they can use all the help they can get. At 33 years old, Lynch certainly isn't the running back he used to be although his presence would certainly make the Seahawks a much better team. With a record of 11-4, the Seahawks are in prime position to make a playoff run and Lynch could serve as a unifying piece to make this team go that much deeper.

Would you like to see Lynch on the Seahawks or should he stay retired? Let us know in the comments below.