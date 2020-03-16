On Monday, Florida senator Marco Rubio sent out a tweet addressing the coronavirus pandemic and the possibility of needing military assistance to control normal civilian functions, aka Martial Law. However, Mr. Rubio misspelled the term “Martial Law” and instead tweeted out about “Marshall Law,” which caused the term to start trending on Twitter and left people thinking that a new Marshall Mathers album was on the way.

"Please stop spreading stupid rumors about marshall law. COMPLETELY FALSE," Marco tweeted. "We will continue to see closings & restrictions on hours of non-essential businesses in certain cities & states. But that is NOT marshall law."

His unfortunate misspelling of the term, which refers to a military body taking control of a certain area, became a trending topic and confused Eminem fans into thinking Shady was dropping a new album titled Marshall Law.

"Saw 'Marshall Law' trending n thought Eminem had dropped ANOTHER surprise album," someone commented on Twitter. "No, no. Marshall Law is real. It is just the title of the next Eminem album soon to be released," another Twitter user posted.

Someone else added, "Damn I was wondering why Marshall Law is trending. I seriously thought Eminem is dropping a new album."

See more tweets from confused Eminem fans (below).