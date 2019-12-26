Earlier this year black-ish Star Marsai martin became the youngest person ever to ink a first-look production deal with Universal through her Genius Productions company, which was at the foundation of her filmmaking Little debut.

Now, the 15-year-old Martin is holding tight to the momentum that she's gaining and is currently preparing a new feature comedy for the studio entitled Queen. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Camila Blackett will write the script with the film's plot currently remaining undisclosed.

"Never not creating," penned Martin in an Instagram caption mentioning the news. "2020 is about to be one crazy year."

Blackett will also serve as executive producer alongside a crew of producers that include Joshua Martin, Carol Martin, and Prince Baggett. Marsai's first feature with the studio was Little in which she also starred opposite Issa Rae and Regina Hall. The film grossed a modest $40.6 million at the box office.

“I feel like I’m just still taking it one step at a time where everything is going at a normal pace for me,” Martin revealed in

a recent interview with Galore Magazine. “I honestly don’t think it really has done something just yet because I am being myself. I don’t really see it as like, ‘oh, I did something huge,’ I really do see it as, ‘oh, it’s something cool that I did and there were so many people involved.’ I think a lot of people that are in the industry think that way as well because they are really just being themselves.”