Blackish actress Marsai Martin took to Instagram to address the hate she received for her new hairstyle and teeth. Martin’s appearance at the BET Awards last night was followed by criticism of her teeth, which were mistaken for veneers, and her blonde-dyed hair.

“A lot of people have been...talking about my hair and how it looks like a grandma’s wig,” she says before breaking into a sob.

“I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings or have anyone worried about what my decisions are,” she says, covering her face and gesturing for a tissue as someone hands her a hundred dollar bill which she uses to blow her nose.

“Y’all, we are in quarantine, and we got more things to focus on than just my hair,” she says before ending the video. “Justice for Breonna Taylor.”

She tweeted about the situation before posting the video: “Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or teeth ... which are my actual teeth btw. Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards”

Fans are glad to hear that Marsai is unbothered by the hate. “Marsai Martin and Ski Jackson ARE A PETTY MESS AND I LIVEEE FOR IT ” said @africanruru on Twitter.

