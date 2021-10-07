Rapper DaBaby is presently caught up in another controversy, being called out by a married woman for allegedly trying to hook up with her, despite her having a husband. The alleged homewrecker denied the allegations, claiming that a graphic designer was lying on his name and altered the direct messages that Mrs. LaTruth shared, but she's not here for any of that. LaTruth says that DaBaby was definitely the person who reached out, saying that an innocent person wouldn't be sending threats.

Mrs. LaTruth has updated her Instagram Stories with multiple new posts responding to DaBaby's video addressing her allegations.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Someone who's innocent isn't gonna send threats. My husband don't have to clout chase for nothing. Wtf y'all talking about," she said, showing her husband's social media profile with nearly nine million followers. "This is the last time I'm addressing this..... No I don't owe him no apologies!!! It was him. The phone call that was had this morning was nothing like what his publicist told him to get up here and say... Phone call recorded stay tune for the TRUTH. Someone who's innocent ain't sending no threats someone who's innocent would've reached out to my husband personally and said it wasn't him he didn't! Instead he had his baby mama call to defend him and later hop on the phone with my husband to send threats y'all can fall for the bs if you want too it wasn't no damn GRAPHIC DESIGNER. Someone who is trying to make his baby mamas believe he ain't do it is mad because now his baby mamas was exposed to the truth!! So now it's damage control and his team trying to help him fix it for the public. Aint no graphic designer going out there way to send someone who doesn't follow me or know me from a can of paint to create messages for little ole me!!! He got exposed and denied on a public platform I would deny if it was me too!!! Who tf wants to be known at his status publicly being embarrassed and denied the person who send those messages also sent these same messages to his baby mama with my husband phone # he had plenty of time to address this with my husband! I said what I said and I'm living in my TRUTH ain't nobody gonna bully me to take no post down that's the TRUTH! I ain't never have to lie about a damn thing!!!"

Check out all of Mrs. LaTruth's posts below.



Instagram