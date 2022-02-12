Marques Houston Drops "Me," His First Album In Almost A Decade

He hasn't released a studio album in nearly 10 years and recently, Marques Houston surprised fans with a new record: Me. Houston launched his music career decades ago as a young boy looking to stake his claim on the charts, and soon, Immature became on of the hottest R&B-Hip Hop groups around. Houston acted as the lead singer of the trio while balancing a burgeoning acting career thanks to the success of Sister, Sister where he portrayed annoying neighbor "Roger."

Throughout the years, Houston has continued to steadily release music—six previous solo studio albums, a couple of mixtapes, and dozens of singles. However, for the better part of the last decade, the singer hasn't shared new music at the same volume as the 2000s, leaving many to question if he's still in the studio.

Me features looks from Chrissy, Aqu@Riu$, Earanequa, and PRNCE, so stream the record and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Otherside

2. Lover

3. Let It Go ft. Chrissy

4. Bad One ft. Aqu@Riu$

5. Half On It

6. Just To Have You

7. Pleasure

8. Connection

9. Mine

10. Stay ft. Earanequa

11. Pillow ft. PRNCE

12. You Don't Know Me

13. One in a Million

14. Forever's Not Long Enough