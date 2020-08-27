The big day has arrived and Marques Houston is now a married man. The 39-year-old Immature singer has finally jumped the broom with his 19-year-old bride, Miya Dickey. In March 2019, news surfaced that Marques and Miya got engaged after dating for only five months. Unsurprisingly, their age difference caused a stir and soon, they were met with criticism because Marques was accused of dating his now-wife when she was still a minor. After denying the accusations and laying rumors to rest, the couple continued on planning their wedding without input from the public.

On Thursday, Marques Houston posted a series of wedding snapshots with a caption that shared that he'd tied the knot on August 24. "We can’t believe the day has finally come! The day when the two of us were bonded together before Jehovah to become one," the singer penned. "Jehovah has blessed us with a true happiness that is unmatched! Matthew 19: 5,6 'For this reason a man will leave his father and his mother and will stick to his wife, and the two will be one flesh' 6 So that they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore, what God has yoked together, let no man put apart.”

"You are the best decision I ever made!" Marques wrote in another post. He received congratulatory messages from friends like Ty Dolla $ign, Safaree Samuels, and Snoh Aalegra, so checkout Marques Houston and his bride Miya below.