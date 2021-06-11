Maroon 5 Secure Nipsey Hussle & YG For "Memories" Remix

Some collaborations are, to put it simply, head-scratchers. Maroon 5's new remix to "Memories," released today as part of the band's new Jordi album, is one such collaboration. Featuring a posthumous appearance from Nipsey Hussle and his longtime west coast counterpart YG, it's certainly an interesting update of the laid-back and infectious single. But that's not to say the combination isn't effective to a degree.

Over the minimalist production and arrangement, YG's opening verse gets all the more space to shine -- brief though it may be, clocking it at a mere eight bars. "I run from reapÐµrs, dodge bullets from Glock, Ninas," he reflects. "I live my life tryna prove myself to non-believers." Nipsey Hussle also gets eight, though it's admittedly nice to hear the late rapper once again. I done lost love, lost fifties, lost dubs," he raps. "Lost fights, ni*ga, lost life of loved ones / Lost time, pressin' rewind, it won't budge."

Check out the bittersweet remix to Maroon 5's "Memories" now -- rest in peace Nipsey Hussle.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I done lost love, lost fifties, lost dubs

Lost fights, ni*ga, lost life of loved ones

Lost time, pressin' rewind, it won't budge

It's alright, you can tell me your truth, I won't judge