mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Maroon 5 Secure Nipsey Hussle & YG For "Memories" Remix

Mitch Findlay
June 11, 2021 10:50
388 Views
52
3
2021 Interscope Records2021 Interscope Records
2021 Interscope Records

Memories (Remix)
Maroon 5 Feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Nipsey Hussle and YG line up eight bars each on a new remix to Maroon 5's bittersweet "Memories."


Some collaborations are, to put it simply, head-scratchers. Maroon 5's new remix to "Memories," released today as part of the band's new Jordi album, is one such collaboration. Featuring a posthumous appearance from Nipsey Hussle and his longtime west coast counterpart YG, it's certainly an interesting update of the laid-back and infectious single. But that's not to say the combination isn't effective to a degree. 

Over the minimalist production and arrangement, YG's opening verse gets all the more space to shine -- brief though it may be, clocking it at a mere eight bars. "I run from reapÐµrs, dodge bullets from Glock, Ninas," he reflects. "I live my life tryna prove myself to non-believers." Nipsey Hussle also gets eight, though it's admittedly nice to hear the late rapper once again. I done lost love, lost fifties, lost dubs," he raps. "Lost fights, ni*ga, lost life of loved ones / Lost time, pressin' rewind, it won't budge."

Check out the bittersweet remix to Maroon 5's "Memories" now -- rest in peace Nipsey Hussle.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I done lost love, lost fifties, lost dubs
Lost fights, ni*ga, lost life of loved ones
Lost time, pressin' rewind, it won't budge
It's alright, you can tell me your truth, I won't judge

Maroon 5
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  2
  3
  388
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Maroon 5 Nipsey Hussle YG
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Maroon 5 Secure Nipsey Hussle & YG For "Memories" Remix
52
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject