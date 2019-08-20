Terry Crews got far too many people excited on the possibility of a White Chicks sequel when he claimed back in July that the movie was on the way. “I actually got with Shawn and he was like ‘Man we doing it, we’re getting it going,'” Terry previously stated. “15 years ago as of this month! I’m staying in shape just for this movie."



Marlon Wayana has already had to deliver the bad news that the film wasn't happening since there's no "deal in place" and now he's spoken on the topic, even more, alluding how he's scared to tell Terry the news. On a visit to Power 105.1, the Sextuplets actor put the rumours to rest when he was asked plain and simple if it was happening.

"Terry Crews is too buff for me to tell him...ni**a it ain't happening," he said, as seen in the clip below. "I love you Terry and I'm excited to do it as well but he is not about to put me up in between his breasts." Angie Martinez asked further if Marlon thinks the movie would fly considering racial issues and that are present right now and the fact that he dresses up as a white woman in the film.

"Perfect time," he responded - check it out below.