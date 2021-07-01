Marlon Wayans says that Paris and Nicky Hilton were the original inspiration for him and his brother, Shawn Wayans' cult classic 2004 film, White Chicks. Marlon recalled a magazine cover featuring the sisters that gave his brother the idea for the film.

"The original 'white chick' and I… funny story one day my brother @therealdjsw1 calls me at 3 am saying 'Marlon we should play white chicks'… I replied 'n***a, you high?'. The next day he showed me a magazine with @parishilton and her sister on the cover and said we should play gurls like this," Marlon wrote. "I immediately got it. They were so big and [were] the gateway to pop culture send up. We did that film in good spirit to celebrate a special time in all of our lives. So thank you Paris and Nikki for being muses. Love ya. When we do #whitechicks2 'let's go shopping.'"



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The 2004 film stars both Marlon and Shawn as disgraced federal agents who go undercover as white women to solve a crime. White Chicks was directed by their other brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans.

The iconic film received mixed reviews upon release but has become a cult classic over the years.

[Via]