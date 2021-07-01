Marlon Wayans says Paris Hilton was "the original 'White Chick," and inspired the cult classic comedy film.
Marlon Wayans says that Paris and Nicky Hilton were the original inspiration for him and his brother, Shawn Wayans' cult classic 2004 film, White Chicks. Marlon recalled a magazine cover featuring the sisters that gave his brother the idea for the film.
"The original 'white chick' and I… funny story one day my brother @therealdjsw1 calls me at 3 am saying 'Marlon we should play white chicks'… I replied 'n***a, you high?'. The next day he showed me a magazine with @parishilton and her sister on the cover and said we should play gurls like this," Marlon wrote. "I immediately got it. They were so big and [were] the gateway to pop culture send up. We did that film in good spirit to celebrate a special time in all of our lives. So thank you Paris and Nikki for being muses. Love ya. When we do #whitechicks2 'let's go shopping.'"
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
The 2004 film stars both Marlon and Shawn as disgraced federal agents who go undercover as white women to solve a crime. White Chicks was directed by their other brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans.
The iconic film received mixed reviews upon release but has become a cult classic over the years.
