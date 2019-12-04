The 1990s were an invigorating time for black comedic sitcoms. We were blessed with shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, Moesha, A Different World, Living Single, The Parkers, Family Matters, The Jamie Foxx Show, Roc, The Steve Harvey Show, Hangin' With Mr. Cooper, Kenan & Kel, Thea, My Brother & Me, and we can't forget about Sister, Sister.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Also on that list were newcomers Marlon and Shawn Wayans who starred alongside the late-great John Witherspoon in The Wayans Bros. As rising young actors who were apart of a legendary comedic family, the two brothers expected to be welcomed with open arms. "Me and Shawn came out on a brand new network," Marlon shared during a recent interview with Strong Black Lead. "We launched the WB. We were two young black men that created a show. I was 20 and Shawn was like, 22. You would think we'd get all this support...and we got hammered. Everybody hated us. Cosby hated us." Marlon joked, "Him in jail right now? That was my prayer. That's what you get for hating Wayans Bros."

"Here's the thing, we are physical comedians," Marlon explained. "And we speak from blue-collar. I was born and raised in the projects of New York City. Not everybody wants to taste that bitter fruit of truth. That's my perspective. This is my life. So, our show was about two men struggling to make it. [The Cosby Show] was about 'I made it. I am a doctor. I have my lovely family, my precious son and my three beautiful daughters' and it was the perfect life. We was the opposite." He boldly proclaimed that Wayans Bros. was the "anti-Cosby Show." Listen to Marlon's full interview with Strong Black Lead below.