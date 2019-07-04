There was once a time in Hollywood where you could keep information under wraps, and it's safe to say that those days are long gone. In our social media-driven era, entertainers do their best to keep their personal lives and business moves a secret, but there are leaks happening left and right that make that damn-near impossible.

Just a few days ago, White Chicks star Terry Crews spilled the beans and told the world that the sequel to the Marlon and Shawn Wayans film had been given the green light. "I actually got with Shawn and he was like ‘Man we doing it, we’re getting it going,'” he told Andy Cohen for Watch What Happens Live. “Fifteen years ago as of this month! I’m staying in shape just for this movie."

As much as we'd all love to see what follow up Crews has in store for his iconic Vanessa Carlton-serendaing scene, Marlon Wayans revealed that Crews may have jumped the gun when delivering the exciting news about White Chicks part deux. Wayans shared an image of his WC character on Instagram and captioned the photo by writing, "My face when @terrycrews tells the world #whitechicks2 is happening but we still don’t have a deal in place...now every fanworld wise dms excitedly 'IS THIS TRUE'?! Um... NO! Not yet. #ohterry." The wait continues.