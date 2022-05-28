While Kim K's storyline on this week's episode of The Kardashians primarily focused on her apologizing to her family for her ex, Kanye West's treatment of them over the years amidst the release of an unnamed diss track, older sister Kourtney's continue to play out her quest to get pregnant with her new husband, Travis Barker.

The 43-year-old has often expressed her desire to expand her brood of three (all of whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick) and now that she's met her match, she's trying harder than ever to make her dreams come true. Unfortunately, though, the reality star revealed on-screen that her latest egg retrieval didn't pan out the way she and doctors were hoping, prompting a fertility expert to give the couple some advice.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

"I can't remember what he said, if [my thyroid level] was low or high," Kourt explained. "He told us, well, he told me that the thing that would help it was drinking Travis' cum like four times a week."

Barker joked, "I love this doctor," and as Page Six notes, he wasn't the only one to react so positively to the news; White Chicks actor Marlon Wayans commented, "Oooooooh I'm using this for evil," alongside a devil and some laughing emojis in response to a clip uploaded to Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram page.

@hollywoodunlocked/Instagram

While Kardashian and her beau are trying to expand their family, at least one expert has asserted that they're "not sure" if ingesting semen has fertility benefits, although it does have a host of health benefits that the Poosh founder and her fans are likely interested in.





