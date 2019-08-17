Canceling a celebrity or public figure based on their questionable or unpopular opinion is something we've heard of many times in the last few months alone. While there's always an argument for both sides - such as Daniel Caesar's recent controversial moment - comedian Marlon Wayans has discussed such scenarios further and how his role as a jokester is to discuss such issues and shed light on them in a comical way. Case in point, the whole "cancel culture" is something the 47-year-old isn't fearful of.

“My job is to talk about all the things people are scared to say,” the White Chicks actor told BuzzFeed. “My job is to go into these dark topics and go in these dark caves and come out with this elixir called ‘the laugh.’”



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

"Social media alerts the media, which then tells the message that everybody should be as sensitive about every topic, but that’s not true,” he explained. “Comedians, we’re supposed to speak our voice and we’re supposed to find what’s funny. That’s my job. It’s like telling a fireman, ‘You can’t go into that burning building.’ Well, how am I gonna save lives?”

Marlon called out comedy clubs for doing such things as recording acts before the joke is perfected for a wider audience. “It takes about a year to two years to get that joke good enough to where you're gonna wanna say it out loud in a special. We say dumb shit in order to say smart shit,” he said. “But it takes time, and so the audience has to give us that time to work on the material before we present it to you in a special. And then you can judge.”