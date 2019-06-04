Marlon Wayans might be a comedian, but he does not joke around when it comes to his kids. The successful actor recently had to get a fan all the way together via Instagram after an offshore comment was made about his gay daughter. The stand-up comedian shared a photo via his Instagram of his 19-year-old daughter Amai, in celebration of gay pride. The caption which accompanied the photo read: "Happy pride 🌈 to my pride and joy. I wouldn’t change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again." The acceptance, love and support from Wayans is beautiful to see. While the majority of comments left were of praise, some felt a way and chose to add their two cents in.

A social media user left the following comment on Marlon's page: "She’s not old enough to understand what that’s really all about. You have the power to change lives Bro, don’t teach her that." Quickly, the proud father stepped in and responded: "“She’s 19. She’s who she is until or until she don’t [sic] choose different. Love her for her not what I want her to be.” Another user commented: "D—n unfollow. Sad s—t" to which Marlon happily answered: "Bye." Clearly, Marlon Wayans was ready to clap back at anyone who dared to come for his daughter. And we don't blame him.

[Via]