In June 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City. Patrons fought back and the incident has gone down in history as the Stonewall Riots or the Stonewall Uprising, the catalyst that sparked the LGBTQ+ rights movement. To help commemorate the event, the month of June has been recognized as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and people all over the United States celebrate each year.

Actor Marlon Wayans recently wished his 19-year-old daughter Amai Wayans a Happy Pride Month on Instagram. He shared a photo of his daughter sitting on the ground as she showed off the bottom of her sneaker that featured rainbow colors. "Happy pride 🌈 to my pride and joy," Marlon wrote. "I wouldn’t change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again."

If Wayans thought he would be able to share a loving post about his daughter without naysayers interjecting their opinions, he was wrong. There may be nearly 100,000 likes on the post, but not everyone showed support. " “She’s not old enough to understand what that’s really all about," one person said before continuing, "You have the power to change lives, Bro. Don’t teach her that.” Another person wrote, "You think if you support her you are good ??? Being a parent is not about saying yes to everything no you need to say yes on the good things only now just one question if you really support her would you give up being a grandfather because of this stupid decision that she made because as last as remember two girls can’t make a baby."

However, some stood by the actor for supporting his daughter. "So many negative comments," one woman wrote. "Even you don’t agree with his daughter lifestyle the message is still the same, UNCONDITIONAL ❤️ ❤️ LOVE!"