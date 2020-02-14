Marlo Takes Us To "1st & 3rd" On Mixtape Ft. Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Gunna & More

Quality Control Music has another project on the streets, this time by rapper Marlo. The Atlanta artist returned on Friday (February 14) to share his trap-heavy, 14-track mixtape 1st & 3rd. The album falls in line with much of what we hear coming outof Quality Control's camp with that signature Atlanta sound that has been topping the charts and taking over airwaves.

In a previous interview with Rolling Out, Marlo revealed key elements that he's learned from QCM's CEO Pee Thomas. "You have to be strong, ambitious. Pee [is] different from anybody," Marlo said. "He’s gonna drive you to death. Like you got to do it, it ain’t even 'no, you can't' in his vocabulary. With him, he looks at me like I’m him. Me and Baby call him 'Pops.' He wants the best for you at the end of the day."

1st & 3rd features additional vocals by Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, Young Dolph, Blac Youngsta, and Gucci Mane. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Spittin Game

2. Curb Service

3. 1st & 3rd ft. Future & Lil Baby

4. Fake Luv

5. Lit AF ft. Young Dolph

6. Stay Down ft. Young Thug

7. My Hood ft. Gunna

8. Fuck Em ft. Blac Youngsta & Moneybagg Yo

9. Ice On ft. Gucci Mane

10. Heartless

11. Lonely Top

12. Street Talk

13. Kickin Thoughts

14. Block Boy