Marlo, Offset & City Girls Enjoy The Finer Things For "Soakin Wet" Video

Offset, Yung Miami and Marlo post up in Magic City for "Soakin Wet" visuals.

Atlanta rapper Marlo jumped on the scene back in May when he teamed with Offset, Yung Miami from City Girls and the Quality Control team to release his song "Soakin Wet." Marlo has been quietly working behind the scenes with the QC label and has decided to make moves this summer, putting his name out there even more.

"I’m really just using the same energy that I used in the streets to the music business," he previously told Rolling Out. "You get the same vibe, but some things that go on in the music world, you wouldn’t tolerate in the streets. And some things go on in the streets, you can’t tolerate in the music world. So now I’m just trying to learn it all. I’m not trying to be a one-hit wonder, I’m trying to be here for forever."

A video for "Soakin Wet" has now arrived that sees the trio posted up on a yacht and then back on land for a sun-filled pool party with endless beautiful ladies. The tune will without a doubt be on Quality Control's upcoming tape Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 set to arrive August 16th.

