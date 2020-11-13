Today, the Miami Marlins made history as they named Kim Ng their new general manager. This is a huge hire as she is now the first female GM in the history of Major League Baseball and the first female GM in men's professional sports, in North America. For those who don't know, Ng has had a long career in baseball that has lasted over 30 years. She has served as the vice president of the Los Angeles Dodgers while also working in some front offices on teams like the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. Ng even has three world series championships under her belt, making her a proven winner in the business.

Ng has interviewed for GM jobs in the past but the Marlins have become the first team to hire her in the role. Now, she will be looking to make this franchise successful again as a new season commences next Spring. In a statement, Ng spoke about just how much this opportunity means to her.

“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honour of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager,” Ng explained. “We are building for the long term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success.

“This challenge is one I don’t take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major-league team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.”

This latest hire is certainly groundbreaking considering it is a first in major sports history. Now, the door has been opened for more women to get similar roles in professional sports, which is definitely inspiring for the next generation.

Kirby Lee/WireImage (Getty)