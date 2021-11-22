Marking 11 Years Of "MBDTF" With "Dark Fantasy"

Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is an oft-discussed project that is sometimes thrown into the conversation for the greatest hip hop album of all time.

Last year, HNHH sat down with producer and engineer Anthony Kilhoffer to discuss the tenth anniversary of Ye's most iconic album, and everything that went into making it. Kilhoffer broke down everything involving the creation of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, including the fabled Hawaii sessions, and revealed the genesis for the nature of the album.

"[Kanye's] attention to detail for Dark Twisted Fantasy was way more specific," Kilhoffer told us. "There was way more to prove."

Andy Kropa/Getty Images

No track embodies that mentality more than MBDTF's opener, "Dark Fantasy."

Rapping over production from himself and the legendary RZA, Ye weaved braggadocious-but-conscious verses between an interlude from Nicki Minaj and a beautifully sung chorus by Teyana Taylor and Justin Vernon. And with a grandiose choir handling the last third of the track, he set the tone for the rest of the album, and foreshadowed the musical direction he'd take in the future.

While "Dark Fantasy" isn't "Monster" or "Runaway," it was the front door to My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and kicks off the record that many believe is West's magnum opus.

Quotable Lyrics

The plan was drink until the pain over

But what's worse, the pain or the hangover?

Fresh air, rollin' down the window

Too many Urkels on your team, that's why your wins low

