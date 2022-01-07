Markieff Morris has missed the last 30 games of the season due to issues with his neck and spine. The Miami Heat star suffered whiplash a few months ago after being pushed strongly by Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. At the time, the incident seemed pretty harmless, however, Morris has struggled to get back onto the court.

Recently, Legion Hoops on Twitter came through with a post about Morris' absence and how it's pretty wild that we haven't seen the Morris brother out on the floor. Surprisingly, Morris saw this tweet and decided to reply in the most savage way possible. In fact, this will probably enrage Jokic, even more, the next time they see each other.

"Ain’t shit wild about it! It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300 pound sloppy fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine! I’ll be back soon like I said," Morris said. "I said what I said! Heat nation I’ll see y’all soon!!"

Needless to say, there is no love lost between Morris and Jokic. These two definitely do not like each other, and at this point, the whole beef is starting to look like a playground insult match. Either way, this is very fun for the league and its fans.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from the NBA world.