It's been more than a year since Markelle Fultz last appeared in an NBA game, but he is reportedly on track to make his return when the Orlando Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers in their season opener on October 23.

According to The Athletic's Joe Robbins, the Magic expect Fultz to be a full participant when training camp opens on October 1. The 21-year old guard was diagnosed with Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, aka TOS, in December of 2018 and has not appeared in a game since last November.

Fultz, who was traded to the Magic last February, missed most of his rookie season with a shoulder injury and his struggles shooting the ball have been well documented over the course of his young NBA career. In 19 games last season, he averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He has appeared in just 33 total games since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017.

His shooting struggles have been well documented over the years but the Magic appear to be optimistic that he'll turn a corner in the 2019-20 season. The team recently picked up his 2020-21 team option, worth $12.3 million.

As he prepares for the new season in Orlando, Fultz has also announced that he signed with Jay Z's RocNation Sports, joining fellow NBA players such as Kyrie Irving, Danny Green and Rudy Gay.