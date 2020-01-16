Markelle Fultz faced his fair share of slander when he first entered the league a couple of years ago. Fultz was constantly called a bust due to his play with the Philadelphia 76ers. Not to mention, a nagging shoulder injury kept him off of the court which also contributed to some of the slander against him.

On Wednesday night, Fultz had perhaps one of the best games of his career as he led the Orlando Magic to a 119-118 win against the surging Los Angeles Lakers. Fultz finished the game with a triple-double and even scored one of the game-clinching baskets. After the game, Fultz spoke about how he plans on celebrating this occasion.

“My jersey from the triple-double,” Fultz said via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I need that, for sure. It’s a milestone, something great and I’m going to hang it up. I’m pretty hard on myself, but every once in a while I got to enjoy the moments when I’m doing good and keep going.”

The Magic are battling for a playoff in the Eastern Conference and Fultz's efforts will certainly go a long way in making sure they get there. The team has been on a nice little roll as of late and if Fultz can keep up this torrid pace, he will be a star, sooner than later.