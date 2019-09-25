It's only been a couple of years since Markelle Fultz was drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers but people are already calling him a bust. NBA Twitter can be pretty savage when it comes to new players, especially when there are some big expectations being thrust upon them. Fultz is no exception to that rule and with his nagging shoulder injury keeping him out of action, fans are starting to grow restless.

Last season, Fultz was traded from the Sixers to the Orlando Magic where it was believed he could turn his career around. Fultz hasn't been able to play a game for the team but they've had reasons to be optimistic. It was revealed today that he would participate in full practices during training camp and the Magic made sure to mark the occasion with an epic hype video.

In the clip above, you can see Fultz shooting the ball with a renewed confidence that will serve him well throughout the season. It's going to take a while for him to adjust to the Magic's system although he seems as determined as ever to prove his critics wrong.

Based on the fan reactions to this video, it seems like Magic supporters are excited to finally see him in action.