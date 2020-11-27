Markelle Fultz had a relatively rough start to his career although after being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Orlando Magic, he started to excel. While he still has a lot to learn, there is no denying that Fultz has potential, and with the NBA season starting in less than a month, Fultz will be more than excited to get back out on the court and show people exactly what he can do.

In addition to his training regimen, Fultz has also been preparing in other ways as he recently came through and showed off his new ink on Instagram. As you can see in the IG post below, Fultz hit up Orlando tattoo artist Roly T-Rex, who has done some incredible work over the past few years. Roly pulled out all of the stops for Fultz as he gave him a gorgeous Black Panther tattoo that can be found on the Magic star's leg.

Earlier this year, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away, and since then, he has received numerous tributes from athletes around the world. This latest tattoo is yet another example of just how much the Black Panther character means to so many.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images