Markelle Fultz was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Entry Draft and since then, his future in the NBA has been uncertain, to say the least. Injuries have plagued the 21-year-old's career and he has been struggling to keep up ever since. Perhaps the biggest problem with Fultz's game is his shot, which has been tainted by nagging shoulder issues which don't seem to go away. There was a time where Fultz had one of the ugliest jumpers in the game as he would double pump his release. Some thought this was a psychological issue, while others insisted it was simply an injury.

Fultz is now on the Orlando Magic and he desperately wants to come back and show people that he isn't a bust of any kind. In the video below, Fultz can be seen showing off his jumper and as of right now, it's looking pretty good. His shot is as fluid as ever and he seems a lot more confident.

If Fultz can get back to being healthy, he would certainly get a lot of playing time as the Magic are a young team that is looking to inject some offense into their roster. It's always sad to see a player's potential be ruined by injuries so hopefully, Fultz can continue his progress and get himself right for a return next season.