Yesterday, we were all granted a social media-free day, with Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger all experiencing outages for much of Monday. Twitter was the go-to outlet for anybody wishing to communicate with their online friends, but even the Jack Dorsey-led platform was having some minor issues yesterday. It took hours for Facebook and Instagram to be restored, finally popping back up in the evening, but the damage had already been done and, unsurprisingly, a massive chunk was left missing from Mark Zuckerberg's net worth as a result.

According to Bloomberg, Zuck's net worth dwindled by over $6 billion in a single day as the outages affected over a billion people worldwide. He's still the fifth-richest person on the planet though, with a reported $121.6 billion to his name. Forbes is reporting that Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's Chief Operating Officer, also saw a massive dip in her net worth, which was reduced to $1.9 billion.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

In addition to the user access issues, Facebook has been having a terrible week in the press as a whistleblower came out and spoke to 60 Minutes, making plenty of accusations against the company and revealing multiple internal practices.

Many hip-hop stars have been commenting on the Facebook and Instagram outage, including Boosie Badazz, Offset, Wale, Busta Rhymes, Chika, Soulja Boy, Snoop Dogg, and others, who all kept Twitter alive with their takes on the shutdown.



Johannes Simon/Getty Images

What did you do while Facebook and Instagram were down, causing Mark Zuckerberg to have $6 billion less than yesterday?

