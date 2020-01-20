Mark Wahlberg has probably had a number of great acts over to his home for dinner in the past but clearly Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have never been one of them. The Fighter actor made a surprise visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show and while sharing the story on how he surprised his kids with a dog some time ago, he explained how it lead his wife Rhea Durham to question why the West's were coming for dinner.



As the story goes, Mark told his kids that "somebody important" was coming for dinner, hinting at the arrival of their new pet. However, his young children assumed that if it was someone important it would be Kim and Kanye, leading them to tell their mother. Apparently Mark was in a meeting when his wife pulled him out asking him why she never got the update on the dinner guests. After telling his wife that it was actually a new dog for their kids, she settled down just a bit.

"And then she got upset because I didn't include her in the selecting of the dog," he added. Once Rhea saw the cute little Pomeranian, she was happy and in love with their new pet even though according to Mark, the little guy thinks he runs the house.