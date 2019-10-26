Let this be a warning to stans. If someone claims to be Mark Wahlberg and is asking you for money, it’s not him. Yet, someone people still have to learn the hard way.

Mark took to his Instagram on Thursday to warn his followers of a scam being touted in his name, revealing that photoshopped images of his face are being used to get people to fork over thousands of dollars. “An imposter sent this poorly photoshopped image to convince a fan she was really talking to me," Wahlberg wrote on Instagram. "Please do not send money to anyone claiming to be me." The photo he is referencing to is a picture of a man holding up a note with a cutout of Mark's head on the man's body.

Wahlberg continued his message by revealing a sad situation where a fan of his was tricked into giving an imposter money. "We just heard yesterday about someone being scammed out of $85,000 — be careful!" The star exclaimed. He then clarified for his fans that he only has a verified account on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. "I’m not on WhatsApp, Hangouts, Messenger, Snapchat or TikTok," he said.

Wahlberg is taking this violation so seriously that he set up an email account where fans can report imposters. “You can send screenshots of fake accts to be removed to markwahlbergimposters@gmail.com and my team will take care of it,” he concluded.

