During a recent visit on the James Corden show, Mark Wahlberg was asked about his decision to remove his tattoos, and how dreadfully painful it was. The topic came up after they were talking about Mark’s fellow Netflix co-star Post Malone, who will be featured with him in the upcoming crime film Spenser Confidential. During the talk, Mark revealed he had 8 or 9 tattoos removed over the course about five years.

“I had like, eight or nine, but all the way around my neck, my stomach, my arms, my back, my leg…”. He says they were lasered off, which Wahlberg said was because of “Maturity. Sensibility.”

Next, Cordon asked Wahlberg if he had any advice for his co-star Post Malone. “Did you ever pull Post Malone aside and go, ‘listen’?” to which Marky Mark said he has. Wahlberg said he tried to warn the Dallas rapper about face tattoos and how he could regret them when he’s older.

“Yes I have, and you know what, he’s now since added more to his face,” replied Wahlberg. “And I’m like, it’s not the same sitting down, having a couple of beers, you know you could fall asleep, all of a sudden you wake up, it’s one and done. This is like, it took me five years to get the tattoos removed. And it’s dreadfully painful,” he added.

The actor continued: “He says what every kid says, what I said when I got my tattoos. ‘Oh no, no, no, they all have meaning. I’m going to keep them forever.’ But then you realise, I’m pushing 40, I’ve gotta do something about this.”

Check out the discussion (below) and let us know what you think. Will Post regret his face tattoos when he's older or nah?