Mark Wahlberg says that he gave his Uncharted co-star, Tom Holland, a "massage tool," not a sex toy as Wahlberg jokes in a new video uploaded on his Instagram, Friday.

“Mr. Tom Holland, you see this? Power Plate Pulse, this is a massage tool, for muscle recovery,” Wahlberg said, before emphasizing, "nothing else."



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Holland had recently shared that Wahlberg gifted him the product during an interview with Access Hollywood, where he admitted to thinking it was a sex toy.

“I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was, having never seen one before, and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure,” he said. “I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons other than just being a gentleman. I didn’t know you — it’s Hollywood, baby. Who knows what’s gonna happen?”

Wahlberg and Holland's film adaptation of Uncharted will hit theaters on February 18, 2022. The movie is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. Holland, who recently starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home, appears as a young Nathan Drake while Wahlberg plays his mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan.

